West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has called for an overhaul of VAR after his side were denied a goal in their 3-0 win over Southampton

Mbaye Diagne had the ball in the net after three minutes but his opener was controversially ruled out for offside.

VAR was unable to draw a conclusion on the decision, saying it was not possible to draw a "‘definitive line" through Diagne's body as it was obscured by the position of his teammate Kyle Bartley, and so the referee's on-field offside call remained.

And while Allardyce thought VAR was in danger of becoming "a laughing stock", he believes a review of system can wait until the end of the season.

"The decision was wrong. We got the angle -- there are 16 cameras at least here and we got the angle clear on our screens - they came to the wrong decision because of human error," he said.

"The reflection on VAR can be done at the end of the season and all parties should have an influential input into how VAR goes forward," Allardyce said.

"That needs to be from the Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association, Premier League and the Football Association.

"There are too many of us not being given an opportunity to express how to make it better."

