West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce said relegation from the Premier League would be a major disappointment for everyone at the club but it would not damage his managerial reputation.

West Brom appointed Allardyce following the sacking of Slaven Bilic in December after the club recorded one win in their opening 13 league games.

"Personally it would affect me, but it might not affect my credibility too much in terms of people know what I can do," said Allardyce.

"If you're established as a manager other jobs come along. That's not what I want to achieve at West Brom, but it's what might happen.

I won't be happy, the club won't be happy because I've not done what they wanted me to do and the players won't be happy because they'll get heavy reductions in their salary.

West Brom host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

