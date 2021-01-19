Sam Allardyce has said it is not a "big worry" for him that the Premier League is reportedly investigating why Robert Snodgrass did not feature for West Brom against West Ham on Tuesday.

Snodgrass joined the Baggies from West Ham earlier this month, and made his debut in the 3-2 win at Wolves on Saturday to prove his fitness.

As such, it was a surprise that he was not in the squad for the trip to West Ham on Tuesday, but during the game reports filtered out that the Premier League was looking into the circumstances why the Scotland international sat out the game at the London Stadium.

Allardyce said prior to the 2-1 defeat that the two clubs had reached an agreement over the player not featuring, and, according to The Athletic, the Premier League is investigating whether it is a breach of its regulations.

Regulation I 7 states that “no club shall enter into a contract which enables another party to that contract to acquire the ability materially to influence its policies or the performance of its teams in league matches.”

It was brought in to ensure integrity with regard to deals between clubs during the season, on the back of the transfer of Tim Howard from Manchester United to Everton in 2007 - which took place on the proviso that the American would not feature against the Red Devils later that campaign.

Following West Brom's 2-1 defeat to West Ham, Allardyce told BT Sport: “If the Premier League want to know about it they can contact us privately and we will tell them.

“It is up to the Premier League to let us know if we have done anything wrong and then I will answer whatever questions they decide to ask me.

“It is not my big worry at the moment what the Premier League do or don’t think.”