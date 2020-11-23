Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Sergio Aguero's importance to the team but says he will not rush the Argentine striker back into action.

Aguero injured his hamstring in City's 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United last month, only a week after making his first start of the season following knee surgery.

transfers Guardiola asks Man City board to sign Kane - Paper Round 15 HOURS AGO

He was an unused substitute in City's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham on Saturday, which left them 13th.

Guardiola's side have scored only 10 goals in eight league games, 17 fewer than at the same stage last season. They have also failed to score more than once in each of their last six Premier League games.

Sergio Agüero has struggled with injuries this year Image credit: Getty Images

"I will not say we don't need Sergio -- we need him. But Sergio, at 32, was five months injured with a difficult and dangerous injury," Guardiola said. "He came back for 50/55 minutes and was injured again.

"I want him to be fit because I know what he has done in the Premier League -- he is important for us. But we have to be careful and make sure that he doesn't come back and get injured again.

"We have to wait for the right moment to put him back. Hopefully, he can come back and maintain the regularity to play games."

City face Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guardiola asks Man City board to sign Kane - Paper Round

Pep Guardiola has asked the Manchester City board to "investigate the possibility" of signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to the Independent. The Catalan coach recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Premier League club and during his negotiations, he "namechecked" Kane as a potential signing. The 27-year-old is said to be willing to consider his future in north London if Spurs fail to win a trophy this season. Kane played a key role in defeating Guardiola's City side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 21, 2020 in London, England. Image credit: Eurosport

Paper Round's view: Who wouldn't want Harry Kane in their team at the moment? The England international seems to have taken his game to another level this season - bagging assists as well as goals. Guardiola would've had the best seat in the house for Manchester City's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday evening. It wouldn't be a surprise if he namechecked Kane to the City board once again after that match. Pep does have a problem though. Sergio Aguero's contract is up at the end of the season. Gabriel Jesus hasn't proven that he is the number nine to take City forward - so the club will be assessing the potential options to replace the Argentine. Erling Haaland has been linked in recent weeks, and now Kane has been mentioned. One of those two would be ideal.

transfers Manchester City are not going to bid for Lionel Messi - reports YESTERDAY AT 12:48