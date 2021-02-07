Chelsea moved to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool thanks to a narrow victory at Sheffield United, as Thomas Tuchel extended his unbeaten start as Blues boss.

Mason Mount marked another standout performance with the opener as Chelsea took the lead on the stroke of half-time at Bramall Lane. He popped up in a pocket of space to rifle home from Timo Werner's pass to break Sheffield United's resilience.

transfers Chelsea to make late Alaba offer - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 05:30

The hosts will have been cursing their luck having squandered a gilt-edged opportunity 30 seconds in when Oli Burke failed to hit the target when through on goal, before Ben Chilwell fouled Chris Basham inside the penalty area only to be reprieved by the offside flag.

The Blades were level 10 minutes after the restart thanks to a howler from Antonio Rudiger, who tried to play a blind pass back to Edouard Mendy only for the ball to bypass the goalkeeper and roll over the line for a comical own goal.

But Chelsea weren't to be denied as they restored their advantage, with Jorginho coolly stroking home a penalty after Werner was upended by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Tuchel's side comfortably saw the game out from there, with Chelsea securing the victory that sees them climb to fifth, while Sheffield United remain bottom, some 12 points from safety.

TALKING POINT - Mount and Werner shine as Tuchel remains unbeaten

You had to fear the worst for Mason Mount when he was excluded from Tuchel's first game in charge, a goalless draw with Wolves. But the 22-year-old has been underlining his importance to the team since, starring in the victories over Burnley and Tottenham, and he was excellent once again at Sheffield United. Tuchel has identified his ability to play in a more advanced role than he had been previously deployed under Frank Lampard, and they are both reaping the rewards.

Werner is also stepping up to the mark under Tuchel. It may be another game without registering on the scoresheet but his overall game has been much improved, and he was involved in both goals. His movement was excellent for the first and he would surely have scored Chelsea's second had he not been taken out by Ramsdale to win the penalty.

So it has been an encouraging start for the Blues under Tuchel, who has now accumulated 10 points from a possible 12, conceding just one goal. It's still very much a work in progress, but Chelsea are moving in the right direction, and a place in the top-four is firmly back in sight.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Timo Werner (Chelsea)

A tireless shift from the forward, whose clever runs behind the Sheffield United defence caused the hosts untold problems.

More to follow.

transfers Chelsea want to hijack moves for Sancho and Alaba – Reports 05/02/2021 AT 18:37