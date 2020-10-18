Billy Sharp scored a late penalty kick equaliser for Sheffield United as both the Blades and Fulham’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued.

Ademola Lookman appeared to have scored a stunning winner for Fulham after Aleksandar Mitrovic had missed a penalty kick, but Sharp came off the bench to salvage a point for Chris Wilder’s side.

Both these teams came into this match rooted to the foot of the table with zero points from their opening four games. The point a piece gets them on the board, but Sheffield United and Fulham will reflect on missed opportunities to claim all three points.

Oli McBurnie should have found the net in the first half, heading straight at Alphonse Areola from a Chris Basham cross into the middle. The hosts also had a goal correctly chalked off for offside, with Tosin Adarabioyo diverting into his own net.

Fulham were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead when Jack Robinson handled the ball inside the area. Mitrovic, however, sent his penalty kick over, clipping the top of the crossbar with his shot.

Lookman did open the scoring for the Cottagers after 77 minutes, dribbling through the Sheffield United defence to lash a powerful left-footed finish past Aaron Ramsdale. A foul by Mitrovic late on gave Sharp the chance to snatch a point from the spot.

Mitrovic’s disappointing afternoon was compounded when he headed wide from eight yards out when he should have scored a stoppage time winner for Fulham, capping a chaotic finish to the encounter at Bramall Lane.

TALKING POINT - Sheffield United need Rhian Brewster to hit the ground running

Sheffield United had enough chances in the first half to be out of sight by the time Lookman put Fulham ahead in the second half. The Blades, however, lack a true goalscorer, with Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick spurning a number of good opportunities. Rhian Brewster was introduced off the bench and Wilder needs the £23.5 million summer signing to hit the ground running and give the Blades some much-needed cutting edge.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ademola Lookman (Fulham)

Fulham needed an attacking spark and Lookman provided it with a stunning dribble and finish with 13 minutes remaining. The on-loan RB Leipzig player gives the Cottagers a different dimension in the attacking third. He gave Sheffield United something to think about throughout. Scott Parker will be pleased with what he saw from Lookman at Bramall Lane.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sheffield United - Ramsdale 8, Basham 7, Egan 6, Stevens 6, Lowe 4, Baldock 5, Norwood 6, Berge 8, Lundstram 6, McBurnie 4, McGoldrick 5. Subs - Brewster 5, Sharp 5, Robinson 5.

Fulham - Areola 6, Robinson 5, Ream 7, Adarabioyo 6, Aina 5, Cairney 6, Anguissa 6, Cavaleiro 5, Loftus-Cheek 7, Lookman 8, Mitrovic 3. Subs - Lemina 5.

KEY MOMENTS

38’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Sheffield United think they have opened the scoring through an own goal from Adarabioyo, but Berge was offside when the pass through was made!

57’ PENALTY MISSED! Mitrovic goes down the middle, Ramsdale dived out of the way, but the Fulham striker clips the top of the bar with his shot. Oh dear. It's just not happening for the Cottagers at the moment.

77’ GOAL! Sheffield United 0-1 Fulham: What a goal and the deadlock is broken! Lookman picked up the ball 20 yards out and decided to do it all on his own, beating one and then two to burst into the penalty box. Once he got clean through on goal, Lookman lashed home a left-footed strike!

85’ GOAL! Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham: Sharp isn't long on the pitch, but the 34-year-old steps up and rifles a finish down the middle! Sheffield United are back on terms and the drama has come late on at Bramall Lane! Can either side find a winner? There's still five minutes left to play! Still time!

90+3’ That was the chance! Mitrovic has been waiting all day long for an opportunity like that! The cross was put bang on the forehead of the Serbian striker, but from eight yards out he guides his effort wide!

KEY STATS

Billy Sharp's goal from the penalty spot was Sheffield United's first goal in 368 minutes of Premier League football at Bramall Lane.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the first player to both miss a penalty and give away a penalty in the same Premier League game since Mikel Arteta for Arsenal against Fulham in November 2012.

