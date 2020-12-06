Chris Wilder’s Blades were undone by a Jamie Vardy sucker punch in the 89th minute, as it finished 2-1 to Leicester City at Bramall Lane in the Premier League

Leicester City dominated possession early on and almost went a goal ahead, but Vardy’s shot from inside the box flew past Arron Ramsdale’s near post and rattled against the upright.

The Foxes didn’t have to wait long for a goal as Ayoze Perez marked his start with a goal. He smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range, after Marc Albrighton’s attempt deflected into his path.

But it was defending from a corner that let Brendan Rodgers side down again. Oli McBurnie’s towering header beat Youri Tielemans from a standing jump to equalise for the Blades.

Jamie Vardy scores a last-gasp winner for Leicester City Image credit: Getty Images

The second half saw Leicester City command possession of the ball, but it took them until the 89th minute to see their second goal, Vardy was threaded through by Maddison, and the Foxes leading goal scorer slotted the ball past Arron Ramsdale to secure all three points.

Next up for Sheffield United is an away trip to the south coast where they take on Southampton.

While Leicester City start a run of home fixtures, first up is a dead rubber Europa League clash with AEK Athens followed by a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Talking Point - Winless Wilder:

Chris Wilder’s wait for his for his 100th win for the club continues, as he now enters a period of his longest run without a win as the manager of the South Yorkshire club

Player Rating:

Sheffield United: Ramsdale 6, Basham 6, Egan 6, Bryan 6, Baldock 6, Berge 6, Lundstram 7, Fleck 6, Lowe 6, McBurnie 8, Burke 6

Subs: Osborn 5, Norwood 5, Brewster 6

Leicester City: Schmeichel 6, Fofana 6, Evans 6, Fuchs 6, Albrighton 7, Tielemans 6, Mendy 6, Justin 6, Pérez 7, Maddison 7, Vardy 8

Subs: Ndidi N/A, Iheanacho 6, Praet N/A

Man of the Match - Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United) - He’s been criticized for his lack of goals this season, but the big Scotsman put a shift in today. He never shied away from his defensive duties from set pieces and caused the Leicester defence all sorts of problems when in attack. It’s just a shame that his first goal of the season was in an empty Bramall Lane and didn’t earn his team a well fought point.

KEY MOMENTS

9’ Chance! Vardy is slipped in by Pérez and his shot from inside the box smashes against the post

23' Goal! Pérez scores from close range after Albrighton's effort is deflected perfectly into his path. and he smashes the ball past Ramsdale

25’ - Goal! McBurnie scores with a tower header. The corner from Lundstram is pin perfect for Scotsman. A fantastic header

45’+1 Chance! Maddison hits the same post that Vardy hit earlier in the game

68’ Chance! Ramsdale spills the ball from the long free kick and it falls to Tielemans, who goes to shoot, but Ramsdale is quick to recover gets a touch on it for Leicester corner

89’ - Goal! Vardy is threaded through by Maddison, and he's in on goal, one on one with Ramsdale and slots it past the keeper

Key Stats

Leicester City have caused Sheffield United’s 10th Premier League defeat in each of the last two campaigns, though today’s is just the Blades’ 11th game of the season, compared to the 36th match in 2019-20

Jamie Vardy has become only the third player to score in five consecutive Premier League away games in Yorkshire, after Wayne Rooney (2002-2013) and Harry Kane (2014-2020)

Oli McBurnie has scored his first Premier League goal of the season with what was his 20th shot; the player with the most shot attempts without scoring this season is Aston Villa's Trézéguet (22 shots)

Ayoze Pérez has scored only his second goal across his last 17 Premier League appearances, with the other goal in this period also coming against Sheffield United in July

