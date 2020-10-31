Manchester City beat Sheffield United one nil at Bramall Lane in the Premier League’s early kick off.

In a wet and windy afternoon kick off in South Yorkshire it was the visitors that started the game brightest. Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres linking up well to cause the Sheffield United defence all sorts of problems.

And it was the young Spainard who forced Aaron Ramsdale into a series of early saves from close range, firstly with header from a perfectly whipped João Cancelo cross and then a toe poke after Stirling, slipped the ball into his path from inside the box.

But it was local lad Kyle Walker who grabbed the opening goal. His low driving effort from the edge of the box skipped along the wet surface and into the back of the net.

Sheffield United’s front two of Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster were working off scraps, with the long ball system proving ineffective.

The second half proved to be slightly better for the Blades, as substitute John Lundstram fired their best chance over the bar after Sander Berger found him in plenty of space in the City box.

But ultimately it was Guardiola's side that commanded the game with plenty of possession and really should have won by a much bigger margin.

Next up for Sheffield United is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

For Manchester City it's back to back home games with Olympiacos visiting for a Champions League clash followed by what could already be deemed as a must win game against Liverpool before the November international break.

