Early goals from Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss helped Wolves to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in an end-to-end clash at Bramall Lane.

Jimenez opened the scoring after just three minutes, stroking the ball past Blades' summer-signing Aaron Ramsdale after Daniel Podence's cross found the striker unmarked inside the box.

And Wolves hit their hosts' sluggish backline again three minutes later as they doubled their lead when Saiss met Pedro Neto's corner with a powerful header past a diving Ramsdale.

Chris Wilder's men slowly found their feet and turned the tide, but for all their possession had no goals to show for it before half-time.

The Blades kicked off the second half a different side and pushed for a goal. Enda Stevens blazed over from close range within minutes of the restart, before Oli McBurnie was inches away from tapping into an empty net.

Wolves almost put the game to bed when Saiss nearly doubled his tally, forcing a brilliant save from Ramsdale.

And while Sheffield United continued to pressure, they couldn't find a way past Wolves' orange wall.

TALKING POINT

Solid at the back and electric up top, Wolves are up there with the best. Wolves had this game won within seven minutes thanks to an electric frontline that left a usually resilient Blades backline flatfooted and shellshocked. Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez are an exciting trio and we didn't even get a glimpse of record-signing Fabio Silva. Make no mistake, Wolves are not in the Premier League to just make up the numbers. They can contend.

The Blades pushed for an equaliser but the visitors were stubborn at the back too, and never looked like conceding. They sat deep, and relied on their fearsome forwards to do the heavy lifting up top, transitioning rapidly from defence to attack. This is a system that works, and will surely challenge the 'big six'.

Top four is on the cards.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Raul Jimenez (Wolves). Wolves have the most complete centre forward in the Premier League with Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is a brilliant finisher and fine creator, and add that to an unrelenting work rate and you have a serious asset on your hands. He looks set for another season of goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sheff Utd: Ramsdale 5, Baldock 6, Egan 6, Basham 5, O’Connell 6, Stevens 7, Fleck 6, Norwood 5, Lundstram 6, McBurnie 6, Sharp 5. Subs. McGoldrick 4, Berge 5.

Wolves: Patricio 6, Boly 7, Coady 7, Saiss 7, Traore 5, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6, Marcal 6, Neto 6, Jimenez 8, Podence 7. Subs. Buur 5, Vitinha 5, Buur 6.

KEY MOMENTS

3 - GOAL! Sheff Utd 0-1 Wolves (Jimenez). Off the mark! Under three minutes, Podence finds Jimenez in acres of space inside the box, and the Mexican pretty much passes it into the back of the net. No clean sheet for Ramsdale on his debut then.

6 - GOAL! Sheff Utd 0-2 Wolves (Saiss). Another one! Saiss meets the corner with a powerful header and Ramsdale has no chance.Shellshocked Sheffield United.

52 - POST! Stevens picks out Lundstram down the right who lays off Fleck on the edge of the box. Fleck smashes it on to the post. So unlucky.

71 - POST! Saiss could have a hat-trick! Jimenez picks out Saiss on the left who forces a brilliant save from Ramsdale as the shotstopper tips the ball on to the post. Jimenez can't convert the rebound.

90+3' - OFF THE LINE! Saiss has had some game for Wolves. He heads McBurnie's header off the line!

KEY STAT

