Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says 17-year-old Shola Shoretire will get more minutes in Manchester United’s starting XI as they cruised into the Europa League last-16 with a 4-0 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

At 17 years and 23 days, Shoretire became United’s youngest ever player to feature in Europe ahead of Norman Whiteside, Mason Greenwood and Gary Neville.

The Norwegian believes the young forward has a bright future at Old Trafford.

"He's a young kid we believe in," Solskjaer told reporters post-match.

"He's got a great attitude, he's an athlete, technically very, very good and makes good decisions. We want to gradually feed him into this team.

He's got his feet firmly on the ground and he works really hard in training.

Solskjaer told BT Sport straight after the game: "He's got some skills and attributes that we think are going to make a very good player here.

“It's a platform, of course, tonight, just 15 minutes. It's something to build on, something to remember for him at Old Trafford.

"But then again, with the fans, he would have enjoyed it more because they give you so much more energy than football at the moment.

"It is strange, it is different, but I'm sure all the fans will see him later on."

POGBA STILL INJURED

Paul Pogba has not recovered from a thigh injury and will remain sidelined for a few more weeks, Solskjaer said.

Pogba was injured in United's 3-3 draw with Everton on February 6 and has since missed five games in all competitions.

United will also be without Daniel James for Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea after the midfielder picked up an injury in the 0-0 draw against Sociedad.

In more positive injury news, Solskjaer said striker Edinson Cavani, and midfielders Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek could return to the side.

"Paul is still out for a few weeks unfortunately," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"Scott, Donny and Edinson we hope that they can be available for the weekend, but I'm not sure.

"He (James) felt a tweak. With the intensity he works at he felt something, so we hope it's not really serious. We'll have to check on him.”

Additional reporting from Reuters.

