Sir Alex Ferguson has joined forces with Marcus Rashford in the fight to end food poverty, pledging up to £2 million along with friend and philanthropist Sir Michael Morit.

Ferguson and Morit will “match every pound” donated to poverty and food waste charity FareShare, which is partnered with Rashford, via a Christmas appeal on The Times.

"You have to be shocked at the number of people who are in need of food," Ferguson told The Times.

"Marcus has opened the eyes of everyone in Britain. The work he’s done has been fantastic and we’re all so proud of him because of that."

Rashford, 23, campaigned for the government to extend free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of Rashford's campaigning, around 1.3 million school children were able to claim free school meals during the holidays and the government announced a new £400m policy to help support poor families.

"He should be giving me some advice because what he’s doing at 23 years of age is fantastic for a young person,” Ferguson continued.

"I have no need to tell Marcus because I think there’s humility in the way that Marcus lives his life.

"His feet are on the ground. These are great qualities to carry you through life, there’s no question about that.

"And the football hasn’t changed him. There is a danger in football that it can change people. Money can change people. Stardom can change people.

"Getting to a position in life can sometimes be a problem because not everyone can carry success well. And at the moment Marcus is doing that very, very well."

Ferguson won 13 Premier League crowns, two Champions League trophies, five FA Cups and four League Cups during an unparalleled 26-year spell at United.

Rashford will be honoured with a special award at the Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony next month.

