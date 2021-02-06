Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have joined forces to condemn the racial abuse suffered by players, officials and supporters on social media.

Players such as Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial of Manchester United, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz are among those to have received racist abuse online in recent weeks.

United are due to play Everton on Saturday while City host Liverpool on Sunday, and the four sides came together with mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region in a show of solidarity.

"Today Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool have come together to support Hate Crime Awareness Week in Greater Manchester," the clubs said in a joint statement.

"We condemn the racist abuse that too many players, officials and supporters continue to encounter, most recently on social media platforms," the statement continued.

Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder in saying there is no room for racism, hate or any form of discrimination in our beautiful game. It should not happen and it must stop," the clubs and mayors said in their statement.

