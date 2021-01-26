Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is grateful to the Manchester United hierarchy for sticking with him even throughout several “bad spells of form”.

Solskjaer was appointed permanent manager in March 2019 and there have been times during his reign that it seemed like he might be close to the sack.

Premier League Opinion: Solskjaer succeeded where Mourinho failed, but doubts persist 3 HOURS AGO

However, with United top of the Premier League table his position now seems secure and, after seeing Frank Lampard lose his job at Chelsea on Monday, Solskjaer is thankful for the support.

“I've said it many a time. We looked at the squad, looked at the situation we were in, and we put a longer-term plan in place," he said.

"We knew there would be some patchy periods and that we would have to stay strong mentally. The leadership they have shown has been very strong and steady, and I'm very grateful for the communication that has been open and honest all of the time.

Tottenham make contact with former Mourinho favourite - Euro Papers

“We knew we were going to have some rough and patchy periods and they stood strong. I’ve had good backing from the club and the leadership has been very steady, which I have been very grateful for, because we have been through two or three bad spells of form of course.”

Solskjaer said striker Marcus Rashford trained on Tuesday and is available for selection against Sheffield United on Wednesday after he tweaked his knee in the FA Cup win over Liverpool at the weekend.

The Norwegian also heaped praise on 33-year-old Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who led the line impressively in the FA Cup.

"When a striker of that age runs almost 12 kilometres... he chases down the centre back every time their keeper has the ball, he tackles the centre midfielders, he makes a mistake and then gets back in his own 18-yard box," Solskjaer said of Cavani.

"His reaction, his work rate, his habits, his humility... We can go on and on. His experience and attitude has been a lesson for every single one of us."

Additional reporting by Reuters

The Emirates FA Cup United dig deep to keep Liverpool miserable - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:21