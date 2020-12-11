Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not panicking despite the club's inconsistent form and Champions League failure.

Four successive Premier League victories have hoisted United into the top six after a woeful start to the campaign, but a 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig on Tuesday rekindled speculation about the Norwegian's future at Old Trafford.

Despite the struggles, Solskjaer is still bullish on United's chances this season, and is looking forward to the Manchester derby to put any disappointment behind him.

"Any player that plays football should be disappointed when you lose a game. They want to bounce back and win the next one," Solskjaer said in a press conference.

"We've handled setbacks well, during games and before the next game.

"It's important not to press the panic button because you can't win every game. Some games will hurt more than others and have more consequences than others. We're facing the reality of no Champions League and we move on."

United beat City in their last two league meetings, and Solskjaer said the club would again look to be aggressive.

"We want to get on the front foot straight away, goals impact games and when you get the first goal it's easier," Solskjaer told reporters.

"That's something we want to get to in this game, we've done well against City in the last few games against them early on."

United have endured some miserable league performances despite their relatively high position, further compounded by their European disappointment. Solskjaer still believes the club have made progres.

"It's been a step," Solskjaer said. "We played against two top teams, one reached the final and one in semi-final last year, we've learnt any small mistake will get punished.

"We were very close to going through in a very good group, that shows me a team moving forward from drawing to Colchester and barely beating Rochdale.

"We still have a little bit of a way to go to of course compete and go and win the Champions League because that's our aim to win trophies and be contenders."

Anthony Martial was said to be "definitely" featuring in the match and Edinson Cavani could be fit to play.

