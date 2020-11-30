Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl claimed Manchester United were "celebrating like they had won the Premier League” having come from 2-0 down to win 3-2, thanks to an outstanding second half from substitute Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan was introduced for Mason Greenwood at the break and provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes, before two headers - the second in stoppage time - sealed the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

James Ward-Prowse had starred in the first-half, providing the corner for Jan Bednarek’s opener before a pin-point free-kick doubled the hosts’ lead.

But conceding so late was harsh on the Saints, who were not able to escape United’s players lapping up the victory.

“We hear them celebrating in their dressing room,” said the Austrian coach.

You know what you have done and how tough you have been because they were celebrating like they had won the Premier League here."

“They are celebrating like this because it was a tough game. We can be proud of what we have done.”

The defeat ended Southampton’s seven game unbeaten run and denied them a place in the top four, with United climbing out of the bottom half of the table having maintained their 100% start of away victories in the Premier League this season.

'Edinson Cavani reminds me of Andy Cole' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cavani was the difference in the second half, as Southampton began to lose their grip on the game. Hasenhuttl admits the former Paris Saint Germain striker made a big impact: “We had a very good first half – second half they were very strong.

We tried to calm the game down but when you are against a team that has so much quality [it is difficult] and Cavani was causing us problems.

“Then you end up conceding three goals - the third one was not really necessary, I think.”

Despite the manner of the defeat, the Saints boss was pleased with his side’s performance: “We did a fantastic job I think – the way we played for 60 minutes was unbelievable for me. We never stopped believing in what we are doing. It’s hurting a little bit but I’m proud of the team at the moment."

