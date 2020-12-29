Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is to miss the West Ham game on Tuesday night after a member of his household tested positive for Covid-19.
Southampton added in a statement that Hasenhuttl would manage the game remotely via a video and audio link.
“Southampton Football Club can confirm that Ralph Hasenhuttl will not be in the dugout for this evening’s game against West Ham United at St Mary’s Stadium,” Southampton said in a statement.
“A member of Ralph’s household tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (28th December), and in keeping with the club’s usual protocols and government guidance, Ralph is currently self-isolating whilst we assess the situation further.
“Ralph will manage this evening’s game from home and will remain in contact with the team and coaching staff throughout the game via a video and audio link.”
Southampton are ninth in the Premier League, on 25 points, three points clear of West Ham in 10th ahead of the clash.
