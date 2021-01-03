Southampton will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alex McCarthy for their Premier League match against Liverpool on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

McCarthy has started every league game for Saints this season.

However, he will not feature against Liverpool as he will have to self-isolate and will likely be replaced by Fraser Forster. McCarthy could also miss the FA Cup third-round match against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

“After the last round of tests, we have one positive case now with McCarthy, so he's out for the game on Monday and maybe also the Shrewsbury game, as he has to self-isolate for a period," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Hasenhuttl will be back in the dugout after a recent period of self-isolation.

Southampton are ninth in the Premier League on 26 points while Liverpool lead the way on 33 points.

