Southampton star Danny Ings is set to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out of action from four to six weeks after picking up an injury in his side's win over Aston Villa.

The England international, having scored the clinching goal in the 4-3 win, was forced from the field with five minutes to go.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed after the game that he was worried for his striker after the knock and says he will go under the knife on Thursday.

"The worst thing is maybe Danny Ings. It looks as though he is out for four to six weeks," he told reporters.

“He will have surgery tomorrow morning, a small one. He is out. This is not good news for us.”

However, Hasenhuttl called upon his other forwards to step up in their team-mate's absence and prove their worth.

"We are more than Danny Ings. It's a big loss but it's important now for other players to give us alternatives.

"Nobody has to play like Danny Ings, every player should play his best possible game."

