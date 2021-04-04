Danny Ings inspired a Southampton comeback from two goals down against Burnley as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side moved further away from danger near the foot of the Premier League table.

The two teams entered the match at St Mary’s Stadium on the same points (33), but despite a strong start by Burnley it was the hosts who gave themselves a 10-point cushion on the bottom three.

Ings returned to the Saints starting lineup after a period on the sidelines through injury, but it was the visitors who looked the most potent early on, with Chris Wood converting a penalty following a rash tackle by Kyle Walker-Peters inside the box.

Burnley doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark when Matej Vydra smashed a low finish past Fraser Forster following a flick-on from Wood. Southampton, however, gave themselves a lifeline through a Stuart Armstrong goal soon after.

And Ings got the home side back on level terms towards the end of the first half, making the most of some indecision from Ben Mee to burst into the Burnley box and slide a cool finish underneath Nick Pope.

Southampton cranked up the pressure at the start of the season half with James Ward-Prowse crashing a strike off the crossbar and James Tarkowski clearing off the line from Ings.

That pressure finally told when Nathan Redmond struck a volley past Pope from a Theo Walcott pick-out, completing the turnaround from two goals down for the hosts as they moved up to 13th place in the table.

TALKING POINT - Danny Ings fundamentally alters the look of this Southampton side

There are few players in the Premier League as important to their team as Ings is to Southampton. The return of the England international gave the Saints the sort of attacking purpose and verve they have lacked in recent weeks, fundamentally altering the look and feel of this Southampton side. With Ings leading the line, the south coast side should move closer to mid-table between now and the end of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

While Ings claimed the headlines on his return from injury, Redmond was the most impressive player on the pitch. The 27-year-old matched Ings for his goal and assist, giving Southampton the lead with an expertly-taken volley, but also attempted eight take-ons, made six ball recoveries and created four chances, two of them big chances. This was a complete performance from Redmond and demonstrated why he is such an important player for Southampton.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton - Forster 6, Walker-Peters 4, Vestergaard 6, Bednarek 5, Bertrand 6, Armstrong 7, Diallo 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Walcott 6, Redmond 8, Ings 8. Subs - Adams 3, Salisu 5, Djenepo 4.

Burnley - Pope 5, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 7, Mee 4, Pieters 4, Gudmundsson 5, Brownhill 7, Westwood 6, McNeil 5, Wood 8, Vydra 7. Subs - Taylor 6, Richardson 3, Rodriguez 4.

KEY MOMENTS

11’ PENALTY KICK TO BURNLEY! Walker-Peters is adjudged to have fouled Pieters inside the area and after a VAR check on the pitchside monitor the referee points to the spot!

12’ GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Burnley: Wood steps up to the 12-yard mark and smashes a strike straight down the middle! Forster dives to his right, out of the way of the ball, and Burnley have the early lead in this bottom-of-the-table clash at the St Mary's! No doubt about that penalty kick.

28’ GOAL! Southampton 0-2 Burnley: Ward-Prowse has been in exceptional form this season, even forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of this summer’s Euros. He’s so dangerous from set pieces.

31’ GOAL! Southampton 1-2 Burnley: A hugely important goal for Southampton! They needed to gain a foothold in this match. The flick from Ings was fantastic, that created the space for Armstrong and the Scottish midfielder found the back of the Burnley net with a low strike!

42’ GOAL! Southampton 2-2 Burnley: An equaliser and Ings is back on the score sheet for Southampton! The England international picked the pocket of Mee, took his time to steady himself inside the Burnley penalty area, cut inside Tarkowski and rolled a finish into the net!

60’ Off the bar! What a strike! Ward-Prowse was set up for the shot on the edge of the box, his effort comes crashing off the crossbar and then Tarkowski clears off the line from Ings!

66’ GOAL! Southampton 3-2 Burnley: The turnaround is complete! Pope first makes an excellent save from Ings, then Walcott picks out Redmond at the back post with a cross and he makes no mistake in firing home a shot on the full volley! Brilliant technique!

90+3’ Golden chance for Adams! The Southampton striker was clean through on goal, he should have finished it with a fourth goal, but he sticks his shot wide of the target!

KEY STATS

Chris Wood’s penalty kick was the 100th to be taken in the Premier League this season and the 83rd to be scored. Only three other Premier League seasons have seen more penalties scored.

Danny Ings is only the fourth place in Premier League history to score in four consecutive games against one of their form sides after Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe and Wilfried Bony.

