It was a near complete performance from Southampton as they ended Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign with a deserved 2-0 win at St Mary's.
Goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams were enough to topple the league leaders, in a game where Ralph Hassenhuttl can have no complaints after a superb shift from all in red and white.
It was a disappointing display from the Toffees, who never really got going; with service limited for talismanic figures James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who couldn't extend his goalscoring streak to six consecutive games.
Things went from bad to worse for Carlo Ancelotti, as he lost Lucas Digne to a red card after a nasty challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters.
