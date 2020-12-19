Raheem Sterling scored the winner as Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Pep Guardiola's side, who started with Ferran Torres up front, were second best in the opening 45 minutes but had a bright five minutes in which they took the lead through Sterling's first time effort from Kevin De Bruyne's cut back.

The Saints created the better chances and Danny Ings had a strong penalty appeal when he was clattered by Ruben Dias after heading the ball wide but referee Mike Dean and VAR ruled the challenge was legal.

Ralph Hassenhutl's side were then dealt a blow as Ings limped off before half-time with a suspected knee injury having recently returned from a similar lay-off.

The visitors dominated the second period in terms of possession but were guilty of taking too many touches in the box as their lack of cutting edge continued to be an issue with substitute Riyad Mahrez missing a sitter late on.

And they were fortunate not to concede a penalty when the ball sprung up off Sterling's knee and onto his elbow following a corner with the referee and VAR ruling it was within the laws.

But it was City's defending which again caught the eye, with their entire back four on top form, as they held on for their first victory since December 5th to climb to fifth place, one place below the Saints.

TALKING POINT

Should Ings have been awarded a penalty?

Dias' foot was high and reckless when he challenged the striker as he headed the ball wide of goal from close range which looked to have put him off. If that challenge took place outside the box you would expect a free-kick to be awarded. But bizarrely the referee and VAR thought it was an okay challenge.

MAN OF THE MATCH

John Stones (Manchester City): Playing the ball out rather than defending has always been Stones' forte. But the former Everton man looked like an old fashioned centre-back today and was rock solid with the bread and butter stuff. His positioning, tackling and domiance in the air was impressive throughout and his partnership with Dias has appeared to solve City's defensive frailties from last season.

PLAYER RATINGS

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy 6, Walker-Peters 6, Bednarek 5, Vestergaard 8, Bertrand 5, Djenepo 5, Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 6, Walcott 7, Adams 6, Ings n/a. Subs: Redmond 5, Tella 5, N'Lundulu n/a.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson 8, Walker 7, Cancelo 6, Dias 7, Stones 9, Gundogan 6, Rodri 5, De Bruyne 7, Bernardo 5, Sterling 7, Torres 6. Subs: Mahrez n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - DISALLOWED GOAL: Its a City free-kick, Silva swings it in, its put into the net by Rodri but the flag is raised for off-side.

16' - GOAL FOR CITY! From Ederson's brilliant goal kick, Gundogan to De Bruyne who cuts it back to Sterling to place it into the corner from around the penalty spot.

28'- WHAT A CHANCE! Walcott's first time ball in finds Ings who heads it wide but wants a penalty after being clattered by Dias. One for VAR?

41' - INJURY: Ings has a suspected knee injury, he is limping off. He recently came back from a knee injury. Huge blow for the home side.

60' - PENALTY SHOUT! From a Ward-Prowse corner,, the ball springs up off Sterling's knee and hits his elbow which is away from his body. Dean says no penalty as does VAR.

90'+2 - WHAT A MISS! Silva pulls it back to Mahrez who fails to find the target from 6 yards out!

KEY STAT

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted Raheem Sterling on 14 occasions in the Premier League.

