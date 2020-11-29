Edinson Cavani headed a dramatic last-gasp winner for Manchester United who came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Southampton.

United started brightly but were caught cold from a superb corner from James Ward-Prowse in the 23rd minute, with Jan Bednarek flicking home at the near post, before set-piece expert Ward-Prowse curled a David Beckham-esque free kick past a stunned David de Gea to make it two.

De Gea was not able to continue in the second half, with Dean Henderson coming on, but it was another half-time change, Cavani, who changed the game, as he first set up Bruno Fernandes to get United back in it just before the hour mark, before popping up with his second Premier League goal in the 74th minute to level thing up.

And El Matador was not done there, as he headed an injury-time winner to ensure United picked up a club-record eighth successive Premier League away win in enthralling style to move up to seventh in the table.

Edinson Cavani celebrates the winner for United

With no Paul Pogba in the United squad, Donny van de Beek was given his first league start for United, with the Dutchman instrumental in United's early domination, but against the run of play, United were caught cold by Ward-Prowse's brilliant corner, Bednarek nipping in at the near post.

United then should have equalised, with Alex McCarthy making a superb double save to deny Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, before Ward-Prowse scored his ninth goal direct from a free-kick - Beckham is the only Englishman with more in the Premier League - curling the ball just inside the post.

De Gea injured his knee clattering into the post as he tried to save Ward Prowse's strike, with Henderson coming on, along with the man who did not even have his boots tied for the first 30 seconds after joining the action. Cavani was simply offering Saints a brief reprieve.

Cavani's cross for Fernandes' goal was inch-perfect, as was the timing of his run to get on the end of Fernandes' cross-cum-shot as he headed United level.

Saints were retreating and retreating and always looked susceptible to a winner from United, who came from behind to beat Saints for the 10th time in the Premier League, thanks to the evergreen Cavani.

Edinson Cavani of Manchester United celebrates

TALKING POINT - Disorganised United at least have spirit to go far

The fact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not know his best formation, let alone his best XI, two years into his time at United tells its own story.

United shuffled things around readily at St Mary's and got away with one thanks to Cavani's brilliance. Cavani, in fact, having lead the line so brilliantly in midweek, should have been starting. The midfield diamond is not really bearing fruit, with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood not really looking comfortable as a two up top. A return to a front three is a must.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Edinson Cavani

What an impact from El Matador, who is chalk and cheese in comparison to Radamel Falcao. His movement, intelligence and, even at 33, his fitness, is a world away from the Colombian. His most telling of contributions ensured Cavani is only the second player to both score and assist a goal after coming on as a substitute in an away Premier League for Manchester United, after Ruud van Nistelrooy against Charlton in September 2002.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: McCarthy 7, Walker-Peters 6, Vestergaard 6, Bednarek 6, Bertrand 5, Romeu 6, Ward-Prowse 8, Walcott 6, Armstrong 7, Djenepo 7, Adams 6... Subs: Long 6, Diallo 6, N’Lundulu N/A.

Man Utd: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 5, Maguire 6, Telles 6, Matic 6, Fred 7, Fernandes 7, Van de Beek 8, Rashford 6, Greenwood 5... Subs: Henderson 7, Cavani 9, Williams 6.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - MISS! Greenwood really should score. Jannik Vestergaard is caught napping as Greenwood races onto Telles' through pass, he rounds Alex McCarthy, the angle is tight, and he can only find the side netting.

16’ - POST! Super effort from Fernandes, seconds after coming back on, as he beats McCarthy from distance, but sees his strike clip the post.

23’ - GOAL!!!! Southampton 1-0 Man Utd (Bednarek). Very much against the run of play, Jan Bednarek heads home to give Saints the lead! All about the delivery from Ward-Prowse from the corner. De Gea does not know whether to come or stay, and Bednarek pounces to head his first of the season at the near post.

28’ - POST! What a big moment that could be. Kyle Walker-Peters drills for the bottom corner, it takes a deflection, seems to be heading in, but it flicks the post and goes behind for a corner.

30’ - DOUBLE SAVE! Miraculous from McCarthy! Awful pass from the goalkeeper is cut out by Greenwood, he hammers the ball for goal, McCarthy saves, Fernandes is on hand to tuck home the rebound, only for McCarthy to spring across to deny Fernandes too. Incredible.

33’ - GOAL!!!! Southampton 2-0 Man Utd (Ward-Prowse). My word, what a strike from Ward-Prowse. United look stunned! He spends so much time on the training ground practicing those, and it really does make perfect, as Ward-Prowse curls a quite brilliant free-kick just inside the post. De Gea just cannot get there.

53’ - SAVE! Rashford races clear, has Cavani as an option, but Rashford goes for goal, and McCarthy blocks.

59’ - GOAL!!!!! Southampton 2-1 Man Utd (Fernandes). Lifeline for United, as Fernandes steers the ball home. Huge moment in this game. That is now five goals in consecutive games for Fernandes - equalling a club record - as he collects a cross from Cavani, takes a touch, swivels and fires home.

74’ - GOAL!!!! Southampton 2-2 Man Utd (Cavani). Brilliant from Cavani as he makes it 2-2! He has been brilliant in these past few weeks, and he pops up with a crucial equaliser. Fernandes struck the ball towards goal, it took a deflection, and El Matador was alert to it, glancing a header home.

90+2’ - GOAL!!!!! Southampton 2-3 Man Utd (Cavani). El Matadoooooooooooooor with what is surely the winner here for United! What a story! Brilliant ball in from Rashford, and Cavani is there to head home and send the United bench into raptures. EL Matador has still got it, and some.

KEY STATS

Manchester United are the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive away games despite trailing in each.

Southampton have dropped 25 points from winning positions in the Premier League since the start of last season, second only to West Ham (31).

Manchester United have come from behind to beat Southampton for the 10th time in the Premier League, only Man Utd themselves have won as many from behind against an opponent in the competition (10 vs Newcastle).

Bruno Fernandes is the fourth Man Utd player to score in five consecutive away games in the Premier League after Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002 & 2003), Robin van Persie (2013) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2017).

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse scored his ninth Premier League direct free-kick goal in this game, going level with Nolberto Solano, Jamie Redknapp and Frank Lampard; since his maiden Premier League campaign in 2012-13, Ward-Prowse has scored more than other player in the competition.

Of the last five occasions a player has scored from a direct-free kick and provided an assist from a dead-ball situation in a single Premier League game, three have been courtesy of Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse (also vs West Brom in 2017-18 and Aston Villa in 2020-21).

Jan Bednarek has scored in three Premier League games for Southampton, with the Saints losing 2-3 at St. Mary’s in all three games.

