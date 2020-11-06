Southampton moved to the top of the table in the English top-flight for the first time since September 16th 1988 after an assured 2-0 win at home to Newcastle United.

In the absence of Danny Ings - the second top goalscorer in the Premier League last season who will be out for four to six weeks with a knee injury, his strike partner Che Adams rose to the occasion with a magnificent close-range volley in the 7th minute after a cross from Theo Walcott.

Walcott was playing in his 350th Premier League game and his first home match for Southampton since rejoining on loan from Everton the club where his career started.

He had the chance to double the Saints’ lead a few minutes before half-time but fired wide, with that missed opportunity summing up the south coast side’s wastefulness throughout the game.

However, they finally added to their lead in the 82nd minute thanks to some brilliant close control from Stuart Armstrong wrong-footing the Newcastle defence before slotting home in the bottom-right corner past Karl Darlow.

Newcastle, unchanged from last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton, were unable to create many clear cut chances and provide adequate service for the in-form Callum Wilson, who missed out on another England call-up yesterday despite scoring six goals in seven games for the Magpies this season.

Two of their primary creative outlets - Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, have recently been used slightly out of position in more central roles, which made it difficult for them to flourish against the relentlessness of Southampton’s pressing in midfield.

Newcastle went closest through a powerful Joelinton header late on that was brilliantly saved by Alex McCarthy, but it was an underwhelming performance overall from a side that never really threatened.

After the international break, Southampton will travel to play Wolves on November 21, while Newcastle will be at home to Chelsea on that same day.

TALKING POINT - CAN THE SAINTS MAINTAIN THE FORM THAT HAS SENT THEM TOP?

Although I am sure Southampton's fans are probably fed up of hearing about it, their team's progress since their humiliating 9-0 home loss to Leicester just over a year ago has been monumental. Sticking with Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl must have been a tough decision after such a low point so the Southampton board deserve plenty of credit for doing so and now they are reaping the rewards. They do not tend to spend as much on players as other Premier League teams but their recruitment and coaching continually seem to produce the goods. Newcastle may not be one of the strongest teams in the league but tonight was as tough of a test as any with Southampton missing their key man Danny Ings, Newcastle's marksman Callum Wilson being in form and the home side playing without a recognised left-back, yet Southampton never seemed to be in danger of losing at any point in the game, with Che Adams starting to show he is not only capable of being the Robin to Ings' Batman but that he can also drive the Batmobile himself when need be. That is a welcome occurrence considering his struggles in front of goal last season.

This Premier League season has had a very unpredictable start with Everton and Aston Villa gunning for the higher reaches of the table early on, but it will be interesting to see whether a surprise team can maintain their form and be near the top of the table come the end of the season. Their work-rate and pressing makes you doubt whether they can shrug off fatigue late in the season but with them out of the League Cup, Southampton only have the Premier League and FA Cup to focus on, thus limiting their fixtures. In addition to that, the manner in which they have rotated due to form, injuries or suspensions such as tonight shows their depth and Hasenhuttl's managerial ability. I am sure many will be watching them with keen eyes for the rest of this season!

MAN OF THE MATCH

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) - Southampton really dominated the game in midfield today, with their superior possession stat of 61% and passing success of 83% compared to Newcastle's 39% and 75% respectively showing just how much they did so and Armstrong was a key part of that. He contributed massively without the ball, pressing hard and battling to win it back, but it was with the ball when he shone even more. His pace, vision and skill mean that he can play practically anywhere in midfield and helped him stretch the Newcastle defence to create more space for the Saints to attack. Armstrong's pinpoint finish to seal the victory in the closing stages is his 50th career league goal and he did very well to use his skill to create an opening from an acute angle. It is rare to have such an industrious, workmanlike player who is also blessed with so much technical ability and with each and every game he is looking increasingly comfortable in Hasenhuttl's starting XI.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: McCarthy 7, Bednarek 8, Vestergaard 8, Stephens 6, Walker-Peters 7, Romeu 8, Ward-Prowse 8, Armstrong 9, Djenepo 6, Adams 8, Walcott 8...Subs: Long 6, Redmond 7

Newcastle: Darlow 6, Fernandez 5, Lascelles 5, Schar 5, Lewis 6, Murphy 5, Hendrick 4, S. Longstaff 4, Almiron 5, Saint-Maximin 5, Wilson 5...Subs: M. Longstaff 5, Carroll 5, Joelinton 6

KEY MOMENTS

7' - GOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! What a finish this is, as Adams puts the Saints ahead with the first real chance of the game! He has a great strike saved by Dubravka from about 25 yards out, Almiron struggles to clear it and the duo of Walcott and Walker-Peters manage to knick the ball off him before the former lofts a pass into Adams in the middle of the box, who volleys it home for his 3rd goal in 4 games!

11' - SAVED! Another chance for Adams in the box as he turns and shoots into Darlow's hands after a cross from Romeu.

22' - SAVED! Southampton have controlled the game up until now but Newcastle are starting to create a lot more opportunities. Longstaff rises above Stephens to head the ball, but it's straight at McCarthy.

41' - CLOSE!! Golden opportunity for Walcott to crown his 350th Premier League appearance with a goal! A fantastic flick from Djenepo sets him up and he drops his shoulder to create space for a shot inside the box, but his shot rifles wide much to Walcott's disbelief.

50' - OFF THE LINE!! Ward-Prowse fires in the corner, Vestergaard heads it on to set-up Bednarek and his effort is cleared off the line by Lascelles to deny Saints the opportunity to double their lead!

51' - CLOSE AGAIN!! Romeu has space on the edge of the box and shoots from range but Darlow in the Magpies' goal manages to get the slightes of fingertips to push it onto the bar.

63' - SAVED! Bednarek goes close from a corner again as Darlow manages to keep out his header after a great delivery from Ward-Prowse.

76' - CLOSE!! Another big chance wasted by Southampton as Adam sends Armstrong through in lots of space. The Scot makes his way into the box and tries to slip it through to Walcott but there's not enough on the pass and Lascelles slides in to get it away first. At first glance it looks a fair tackle but looking at replays that appears to be a very bad challenge and perhaps should have been given as a penalty.

82' - GOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Southampton finally add to their lead. Armstrong wrongfoots Lascelles and Fernandez with some fancy footwork in the box before slotting home in the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

86' - WHAT A SAVE!! That's a great cross in from Lewis and Joelinton powers a header goalwards while on the move and McCarthy between the Southampton sticks miraculously finds a way to push it away.

90+3' - CLOSE!! Redmond is brought down just outside the box and the ball rolls to Armstrong. He brings it onto his left and strikes it in search of his second goal but Darlow saves it well.

KEY STAT

