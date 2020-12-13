Che Adams scored against his former club as Southampton climbed up to third in the Premier League with victory over winless Sheffield United.

Two thousand supporters were back at St Mary's for the first time in nine months to witness a dominant performance from Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Premier League Ings penalty after late VAR drama gives Southampton win over Brighton 07/12/2020 AT 21:09

Adams broke the deadlock 11 minutes before half-time after Sheffield United failed to deal with James Ward-Prowse's kick delivery, and from that moment victory never looked in doubt.

Stuart Armstrong put the game beyond the visitors' reach just past the hour-mark with a shot that deflected off veteran Phil Jagielka and left Aaron Ramsdale with no chance.

Nathan Redmond put the gloss on another fine display, scoring just three minutes after coming off the bench, playing a lovely give-and-go with Oriol Romeu and curling it into the far corner.

The Blades, who introduced record-signing Rhian Brewster off the bench, again proved toothless in attack and never looked like adding to their pitiful goal tally of five this term.

Victory lifts Southampton into third, a point behind leaders Tottenham having played a game more. Sheffield United, meanwhile, remain bottom and without a win in 12 games.

TALKING POINT - More unwanted records for Blades, as Saints go marching on

The pressure mounts on Wilder, with his side breaking records for all the wrong reasons. They are only the fourth side in English Football League history to have no more than one point from their opening 12 league games of a season. The Blades are winless in all 12 league games so far this season; the last side to fail to win any of their opening 12 Premier League fixtures from the start of a campaign were Queens Park Rangers in 2012-13.

It took the Rs 16 games to finally yield a victory, and at this stage it's hard to see where the Blades will end their barren run. A lack of goals is the obvious problem, and Wilder must figure out how to get his strikers firing. Billy Sharp was left isolated, with £23m signing Brewster left kicking his heels on the bench. Wilder's players have plenty of heart, but the manager needs to find a better balance in the team. They're a shadow of the team that were so confident and looked so comfortable at this level last season.

As for Southampton, well their dream start to the season continues. Their energy and high-pressing system has been a breath of fresh air and their fans have every right to dream. After losing 5-2 at Tottenham, Hasenhuttl's side have gone on to win seven of 10 matches.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Che Adams (Southampton)

How the Blades wish they had a player who could lead the front like their former player Adams. He got on the scoresheet, but there was so much more to his game as he defended from the front and linked play. Adams has now scored four goals in 12 league games this season, as many as he scored in 30 Premier League appearances in the whole of 2019-20.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: McCarthy 6, Walker-Peters 7, Vestergaard 8, Bednarek 7, Bertrand 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 8, Walcott 7, Armstrong 7, Ings 6, Adams 9.. subs: Redmond 7, Diallo N/A, N’Lundulu N/A.

Sheffield Utd: Ramsdale 6, Baldock 5, Basham 5, Egan 5, Jagielka 5, Stevens 5, Ampadu 5, Berge 5, Fleck 5, McBurnie 5, Sharp 5.. subs: Mousset 5, McGoldrick 5, Brewster 5.

KEY MOMENTS

34' - GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Sheffield United (Adams): Ward-Prowse's free-kick causes mayhem in the visitors' penalty area, it deflects off Bednarek, Egan makes a half-hearted challenge and Adams finishes at the near post. That is so poor from a defensive point-of-view.

62' - GOAL! Southampton 2-0 Sheffield United (Armstrong): That should do it! Another quick counter-attack from Southampton. Ings cuts inside from the left flank, tees up Armstrong whose shot deflects off Jagielka and takes it past Ramsdale.

83' - GOAL! Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United (Redmond): Redmond scores just three minutes after his introduction! It's another lovely team goal and demonstrates the quality and confidence of the Saints at the moment. Redmond plays a lovely give-and-go with Romeu and curls it past Ramsdale into the corner.

KEY STATS

Southampton have earned 23 points in this season’s Premier League (W7 D2 L3); only in 2014-15 have they had more after their opening 12 matches to a campaign in the competition (26).

Oriol Romeu's assist came with the 96th chance he has created in the Premier League. Among outfield players to register at least one assist, only Stéphane Henchoz (234th game) had a longer wait to assist his first goal than Romeu (193rd game).

The Saints have now scored 15 goals from outside the box in the Premier League in 2020; six more than any other team.

Premier League Vardy pounces in last minute to give Leicester win at Sheffield United 06/12/2020 AT 15:09