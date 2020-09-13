Leeds United waited 16 years to get back into the Premier League in order to compete with the best and while they suffered a 4-3 loss to Liverpool, it was clear from Saturday's showing that Marcelo Bielsa's side are an exciting addition to the top flight.

The promoted club came back three times to equalise against the champions, they enjoyed the majority of possession and played with a relentless verve and energy and without the slightest hint of stage-fright.

transfers Manchester United ready to target Gareth Bale - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

"Leeds are special," said Klopp.

"I congratulated every one of their team, what a team they are. Unbelievable. I will watch them quite often during the season."

Bielsa's side defended with a deep line but while other teams who have adopted that approach at Anfield have bunkered down for a long day of defending, Leeds took the game to Liverpool.

"I said before the game, we will all struggle against them, 100%, because the way they play is just uncomfortable. It is different to all the other teams," said Klopp.

"We cannot just press them in their own box always because that’s where they play out, it’s impossible... so we needed a compact formation," said Klopp.

Bielsa was not joining in the praise of his team, however.

'Absolutely exceptional' - Klopp hails hat-trick hero Salah

"I can never be happy in defeat," said the former Athletic Bilbao and Chile coach, who highlighted his team's defensive errors and felt the champions had deserved their win.

"There were periods when Liverpool dominated. There were loads of periods when the game was even. In some moments we were able to be superior. On the whole though Liverpool were superior."

A fair assessment but after watching their first outing of the season, other Premier League teams will not be looking forward to their encounter with Leeds.

Premier League Liverpool must sharpen up to retain Premier League title 15 HOURS AGO