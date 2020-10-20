Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is keen to give Heung-min Son a new deal in the coming months, according to reports.

The Spurs chairman is coming off the back of a transfer window that saw the arrival of Carlos Vinicius,Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Joe Rodon, and the return of Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid.

Premier League A Merseyside derby that could shape the season - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:30

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has praised his work in the market but now wants to make sure that Son is tied down for the long term, according to the Telegraph.

The 28-year-old South Korean has been one of the club's standout performers over recent seasons and has two years left on his current deal.

A new contract would prevent him entering the summer with just a year left before he can leave the club for nothing.

Son has scored seven goals already this season and could be in line to increase his wages from their current £110,000-a-week levels.

Another player who could sign an extension is Serge Aurier, after the right-back elected to stay in London despite an offer from AC Milan this summer.

Mourinho: 'We never believed that could happen'

Premier League Mourinho: 'We never believed that could happen' YESTERDAY AT 19:50