Tottenham Hotspur have signed right back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year contract, the north London club said on Sunday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs paid 15 million pounds ($20 million) to secure the Ireland international.

Premier League A difference maker or a squad player? Assessing Willian's potential impact at Arsenal YESTERDAY AT 11:35

"I'm extremely happy... I'm very proud to be joining such a big club," Doherty told Spurs' official website.

"With the size of the club... and the manager, once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London."

Spurs have also signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in the transfer window as manager Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Premier League Liverpool still hungry for more silverware - Jordan Henderson 28/08/2020 AT 06:36