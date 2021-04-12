Son Heung-Min looked visibly upset as Manchester United dealt a huge blow to Tottenham’s top four hopes, with the South Korean admitting that the defeat made him ‘really down’.

Tottenham were top of the table in November and looked as though they might push for the title, but a rotten run since has left them languishing in seventh

Spurs now look an outside bet for the Champions League spots, and with rumours circulating that Harry Kane could leave this summer, the mood at the club does not appear to be at all good.

Son admitted as much, apologising to supporters after the match.

“I don't know what to say,” he said. “I'm really sorry about it and feel bad. I know those supporting us are really disappointed – I think they are more disappointed than us so I feel really bad and really sorry about it. I really, really wanted to win – I really do.

“I know it's always easy to say ‘let's be positive, we will do our best.’ I really want to finish well this season, I really do.

“Six points behind the top four, we have to get results and wait for the other teams to drop points.”

While Son made his way onto the scoresheet, his evening was shrouded in controversy after he went down from a challenge by McTominay in the build-up to an Edinson Cavani goal that was subsequently disallowed.

But with Manchester United taking the win anyway, Son was visibly upset by the defeat.

"If we win, I'm really happy; if we lose, I'm down for two or three days," he continued. "We have to bounce back on Friday [at Everton].

We have to do our best and take responsibility. I know it seems crazy or abnormal that I'm really down but football is about results.

