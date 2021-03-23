Steven Gerrard has admitted he was surprised that Gareth Southgate left Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his latest England squad.

The 22-year-old has featured regularly for Southgate's England squad in recent years but the manager admitted that poor form has cost him his spot.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Chelsea's Reece James have each been selected ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the right-back position.

But Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Gerrard believes that Alexander-Arnold, recently considered among the world's best right-backs, needs support to get him back on track.

"I think Trent is the best English right back in the country," said former England midfielder Gerrard.

One thing I've learnt from being a player is you can't always be 10 out of 10. When you do come off, you need that support, love and attention from your manager more than anyone else.

"So I was surprised by the decision but that's my opinion and my opinion is not important in this. Gareth Southgate makes the decisions there. I don't necessarily agree with that decision, but I’m not the England manager."

