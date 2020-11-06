Southampton have poked fun at US President Donald Trump by jokingly demanding the Premier League "STOP THE COUNT" after moving to the summit of the table.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men beat Newcastle 2-0 at St Mary's on Friday to move to the summit of English football for the first time since the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

Premier League Adams and Armstrong send Southampton top 16 HOURS AGO

The match was played as the eyes of the world watched the results of the United States election come in and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead in the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Biden had initially trailed in Pennsylvania, Georgia and the rustbelt states of Wisconsin and Michigan, all of which elected to count in-person votes first. But things started to move against Trump as absentee ballots came in, with many Democrat voters electing to send their votes in early.

Parker's Picks: Liverpool to lose out to Man City, Chelsea won't win

With the tide moving against him, Trump has repeatedly called for the votes to stop being counted, alleging without evidence that the mailed ballots were fraudulently skewed in his opponents' favour.

But it was apparently somewhat inspiring to Southampton, who quipped that the Premier League should do the same.

While there is no firm confirmation that Biden has won, he is likely to pass the 270 electoral college votes needed to propel him to the White House soon, with most American networks projecting that he will win all four of the states in play.

He is narrowly behind Trump in North Carolina but not expected to surpass him, while the Republicans are almost certain to win Alaska, the final state not to be called.

Premier League Saints confirm Ings set for knee surgery 04/11/2020 AT 11:48