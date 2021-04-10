Stuart Dallas scored a stunning stoppage time winner for 10-man Leeds United as Pep Guardiola’s decision to rotate his Manchester City squad backfired.

Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez were all rested with next week’s Champions League quarter final second leg against Borussia Dortmund in mind and City missed their influence as they suffered a shock home defeat.

City struggled to get going early on and found themselves behind three minutes before half time when Dallas guided a low finish into the back of the net via the post having been set up by Patrick Bamford.

Moments after taking the lead, though, Leeds were dealt a blow when Liam Cooper was shown a straight red card following a VAR check for a reckless high challenge on Gabriel Jesus, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Gundogan was introduced on the hour mark as City hunted an equaliser with Bernardo Silva firing an opportunity wide. Phil Foden was also thrown on, but Leeds United continued to hold firm at the back.

However, the equaliser finally came on 76th minute following intense pressure from the Premier League pace-setters when Torres swept home a finish after being assisted by Bernardo Silva inside the area.

City looked the most likely to net a late winner, but it was Leeds who snatched all three points when Dallas was released in on goal on the counter attack, with the 29-year-old slotting a finish underneath Ederson.

The result lifts Leeds United up into ninth place in the Premier League table with Manchester United able to cut City’s lead at the top to 11 points with a win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - Was this City display a warning before Dortmund second leg?

Manchester City’s season will be on the line on Wednesday when Guardiola’s side travel to Germany to face Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final. City were below par in the first leg and this performance will have embedded more doubt in some minds ahead of the second leg. Of course, a number of key figures were rested, but how concerned should Guardiola be by what he saw this afternoon ahead of the trip to the Westfalenstadion next week?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Stuart Dallas (Leeds United)

There were a number of standout performers for Leeds United as they achieved their best result of the season so far with Illan Meslier, Raphina and Kavlin Phillips all shining, but Dallas was the man who proved to be the difference. The 29-year-old showed great discipline in his performance and then demonstrated incredible composure to take Leeds’ two opportunities when they arrived.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City - Ederson 7, Cancelo 5, Stones 7, Ake 6, Mendy 4, Silva 7, Fernandinho 8, Zinchenko 5, Sterling 5, Jesus 5, Torres 7. Subs - Gundogan 5, Foden 5.

Leeds - Meslier 7, Ayling 7, Llorente 6, Cooper 3, Alioski 7, Costa 7, Phillips 9, Roberts 6, Dallas 9, Raphinha 8, Bamford 6. Subs - Shackleton 3, Koch 5, Struijk 5.

KEY MOMENTS

38’ Best chance so far! Fernandinho bursts into the Leeds penalty area down the right and cuts back the pass for Sterling who was free. However, he skews his shot wide of the target. Oh dear.

42’ GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Leeds United: Leeds have taken the lead at the Etihad! Costa got on the end of a pass down the right side, found Bamford who in turn fed Dallas on the edge of the box and he guided a low finish into the back of the net off the inside of the post!

45’ SENT OFF! Cooper has indeed been shown a straight red card after a VAR review for a high tackle on Jesus. He won the ball, but then caught the Brazilian with the follow through.

61’ SILVA... wide! How didn't that end up in the back of the net? Silva had a clear shooting opportunity eight yards out, but his strike picks up a deflection and flashes wide of the target!

76’ GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United: The equaliser had been coming and City are finally back on level terms! Silva was fed the pass inside the box, he played the ball to Torres and the Spaniard found the back of the net. Question off offside against Silva, but he was just on!

84’ RAPHINA WAS THROUGH! What a huge opportunity for Leeds to score a second! Raphina was clean through on goal, but Ederson came off his line to make the sliding tackle!

90+1’ GOAL! Manchester City 1-2 Leeds United: Wow! Incredible! Leeds have defended with their backs to the walls for the majority of this second half, but they have won it right at the death on the counter! Dallas was played through and he slots the finish underneath Ederson!

KEY STATS

Leeds United scored with their only two shots on target against Manchester City.

Leeds United became only the fourth promoted side to win away against the Premier League leaders in the division’s history (Ipswich at Norwich in December 1992, Derby at Man Utd in April 1997, Hull City at Arsenal in September 2008).

