Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit out at his former club over their involvement in the planned European Super League.

The Gunners were one of 12 teams who have signed up to the controversial proposed breakaway league , which will see the formation of a new midweek competition featuring a select group of teams.

Wright, who played for Arsenal for seven years, accused his former side of disrespecting the memory of another Gunners great with their actions.

"I can’t believe when I saw Arsenal as one of the teams,” Wright said on Twitter. “The same Arsenal who only a couple of weeks ago were paying tribute to David Rocastle.

The man would be turning in his grave knowing what’s going on.

Rocastle spent 10 years at the north London club, helping the Gunners to two league titles but tragically died aged just 33 in 2001 following a battle with cancer.

Arsenal regularly pay touching tributes to the former star and recently had current players warming up ahead of a match in t-shirts with the midfielder’s name and number on the back.

Wright believes the club’s Super League ambitions fly in the face of any respectability they previously might have had.

“Is this how far we have fallen?” he added. “Where we are now going into competitions we’re not good enough to get into to the detriment of the English game.

We’re getting a seat at a table we have no right to be at. It’s shameful.

“The fans will see straight through it. I love the way everybody is roundly condemning it. We have to stick together.”

