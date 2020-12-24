Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed talk of his side challenging for this year's Premier League title.

United's 2-0 victory at Everton in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final was their 14th consecutive away win in domestic competition and they last failed to win on the road in non-European competition against Tottenham Hotspur back in June.

Their league form - six wins and a draw from their last seven games - has propelled United up the table into third, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

"There's noise around Man United anyway so for us it's about improving as a team, taking one game at a time -- we have to," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of the trip to second-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

"That's the name of the game, it's the only way you're going to challenge for anything at the end of the season anyway. So it’s not something we talk about.

"The only thing we talk about and focus on is improving day-by-day, learning how to deal with certain situations and maybe now at the moment we’re getting praised -- and that’s another thing to learn how to deal with."

United face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium where they won 2-0 to seal a third-place Premier League finish on the final day of last season.

