Tammy Abraham has apologised after reportedly attending a 20-person party with Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho just days before the England squad are due to meet.

The Sun have released footage which appears to show Chelsea team-mates Abraham and Chilwell, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho, at an event on Saturday that breaches England's 'rule of six' coronavirus restrictions.

The event was reportedly organised as a surprise for Abraham’s 23rd birthday.

All three players are in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, which is due to meet up at St George’s Park on Monday.

According to The Sun, the footage has been reviewed by the Football Association and the trio will remain in the squad as it stands.

“I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering,’ Abraham told The Sun. “Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

“All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were both left out of the England squad to face Wales, Belgium Denmark after breaking Covid-19 restrictions during the last round of international matches.

