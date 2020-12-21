It was a tough and dogged performance from Chelsea as they battled to claim an important 3-0 victory over their east London rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva scored the first goal of the game with a bullet header on 10 minutes to send Chelsea on their way in a game where complacency and a lack of confidence was on serious show, for the most part, at least.

The visitors started slowly, and although Declan Rice had the ball in the net after a tidy free kick routine, the Hammers saw it chalked off as they eventually grew into the game and tried to eek chances out of a resolute Chelsea back line, lead exemplarily by captain Silva.

Both goalkeepers were called into action on occasions - Edouard Mendy impressively getting a fingertip to an Aaron Cresswell cross-shot, and Lukasz Fabianski had to get down low to deny both Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner.

Thiago Silva (R) celebrates with Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham Image credit: Getty Images

But it was Abraham, quiet throughout, who would quickly turn hero - wrapping up the points in a three-minute flurry - a two-goal double salvo from Frank Lampard's number nine to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and climb to fifth in the Premier League table.

TALKING POINT - CHELSEA COMPLACENT, BUT GET THE JOB DONE

A shaky display from Chelsea, which wouldn't be people's go-to opinion when looking at the surface scoreline.

Yet Frank Lampard's side were wasteful in front of goal - Werner seriously missing his shooting boots, fluffing his lines on numerous occasions - and lost the ball sloppily in the middle of the park as the visitors began to seize the initiative in the latter moments of the first and the earlier exchanges of the second half.

Nonetheless, West Ham's pragmatism and Sebastian Haller's profligacy meant that it's another clean sheet for Messrs Mendy and co, as they ground out the result that some could argue they didn't truly deserve.

MAN OF THE MATCH -THIAGO SILVA, CHELSEA

A true captain's performance from the Blues' stalwart central defender.

A towering header after some dodgy zonal marking from a Hammers perspective capped off a fine defensive display from the veteran, who easily pocketed Haller and led his side by example as Lampard's side finally got into their groove to put an extremely important three points on the board.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Azpilicueta 6, Zouma 6, Silva 8, Chilwell 6, Jorginho 6, Kante 6, Mount 6, Werner 4, Abraham 7, Pulisic 6, Kovacic 6, Havertz N/A.

West Ham: Fabianski 7, Coufal 6, Balbuena 6, Ogbonna 6, Creswell 7, Rice 7, Soucek 6, Bowen 6, Noble 6, Fornals 6, Haller 5, Benrahma 6, Fredericks N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

7': What a chance! Cresswell slips in Rice, who finishes from the acutest of angles, but the flag rules it out! What a chance for the Hammers!

10': GOAL! And the goal follows! Thiago Silva, with a bullet of a header, with a free run on the corner delivered, evading Jarrod Bowen, and the Blues have the lead.

28': CLOSE! A rare mistake from Azpilicueta who misjudges Bowen's ball out to Cresswell, and the left-back fires wide! A real chance for the visitors!

77': GOAL! There's 2-0, Tammy Abraham! Werner finally turns (accidental) provider, and the number nine prods home beyond Fabianski to surely wrap up the points

80': GOAL! And there's a third! Abraham at the double! West Ham capitulate defensively, losing all structure, and Fabianski flaps at the ball under pressure from Pulisic, and Abraham gobbles up the rebound. 3-0.

KEY STAT

By Oli Gent

