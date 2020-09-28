The Premier League said on Monday that 10 people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began this month.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 September and Sunday 27 September, 1,595 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 10 new positive tests," the Premier League said.

A total of 20 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in four rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12.

Last week, West Ham United manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen tested positive for the virus.

Genoa report 14 cases

Fourteen team members and staff of Serie A side Genoa have now tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Monday.

Genoa had reported at the weekend that Denmark international midfielder Lasse Schone and goalkeeper Mattia Perin had contracted the virus.

"Genoa CFC announce that after today’s tests, the number of COVID-19 positive employees has risen to 14 team members and staff," the club said on their website (www.genoacfc.it).

"The club has activated all the procedures according to the protocol and informed the authorities. The club will provide updates as the situation evolves."

Genoa lost 6-0 at Napoli on Sunday and are due to play Torino at home next Saturday.

