Harry Maguire put a difficult week behind him by getting on the scoresheet for Manchester United in their game against Newcastle United.

Maguire was sent off on England duty against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday, while he has struggled this season for Manchester United, notably in the recent 6-1 defeat to Tottenham.

There had been calls for the 27-year-old to be given a break, but he rose highest to power home a header from a corner on Tyneside, cancelling out Luke Shaw’s own-goal opener.

Maguire has endured a turbulent few months, which began when he was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos and found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

But he earned praise for his response on Saturday from the likes of Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand.

