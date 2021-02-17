Son Heung-min has laughed off suggestions that Jose Mourinho has lost the Tottenham dressing room.

Spurs’ Premier League season has imploded in recent weeks, with four defeats in their last five games resulting in them dropping out of the title picture and facing an uphill battle to get in the top four.

Premier League Ask Mourinho about Bale, says agent 6 HOURS AGO

Mourinho has given mixed messages with regard to his players in recent interviews. He has been at pains to stress he cannot fault their passion and commitment, but has also pointed to errors being repeatedly made - as if they are not learning from the mistakes.

It has been claimed that Spurs are in a downward spiral similar to past Mourinho spells at the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Mourinho said ahead of Tottenham’s Europa League clash with Wolfsberger that he feels responsibility rather than pressure, and South Korean forward Son says the dressing room is united behind the manager.

"The rumour is just rumours,” Son said when asked if Mourinho had lost the players. “Our dressing room is fantastic. It's just about results. We're happy if we win and sad if we lose. The dressing room has not changed though. Everyone is happy and focused on the games ahead.

What can I say, that's a bad rumour."

Reflecting on recent defeats to Liverpool, Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester City that have dropped them to ninth in the table, Son said: “The players have to take the responsibility.

Jose Mourinho says that Hugo Lloris has 'my trust and confidence'

“I know he's (Mourinho) a winner but it's all about the players as well. “We have to take all the responsibility on the pitch. The gaffer tells us what to do and we have to take responsibility.”

transfers Mbappe refuses to commit to PSG, Jose's big payout - Paper Round A DAY AGO