Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted the route to the first-team at Stamford Bridge is not blocked for the club’s academy talents.

Since the takeover by Roman Abramovich and his riches Chelsea have become a dominant force both in England and in Europe.

Only a handful of players have emerged through the ranks in the Abramovich era, and it has often been said that the desire for immediate success has hindered the chances of youngsters breaking through. Although things did change significantly under former midfielder Frank Lampard.

And there could be another promotion, as Trevoh Chalobah made a big impression when scoring in the Blues’ opening game of the season.

It is early days for Chalobah in the Chelsea first team, but coach Tuchel feels it is vital the pathway is clear for academy players to push for chances at Stamford Bridge.

"The door is always open," Tuchel said when asked if he would consider promoting from within. "Actually, I love it and I truly believe that the supporters love it.

The mix between big-name players from abroad, big personalities and famous players can mix with academy guys.

"This is what makes the club special. And when you look in the photo when we raise the trophy in Champions League there are so many boys from the academy in this photo.

"That makes it special and this is how it has to be. It’s always about the mix. At the same time, there are no gifts on this level. You have to earn your way, you have to overcome obstacles.”

Tuchel admitted it is tough for young players to break through at Chelsea, but cited 22-year-old defender Chalobah as an example to follow.

"You have to fight hard for it. If you want to make it at Chelsea, it’s so much harder than most of the clubs in Europe," Tuchel said. "It’s simply like this, it’s a reality and we cannot start to be political and prefer somebody from the academy over another player if he does not provide the same level because in the end we are here to win football games and to play and to push the group to the highest level.

"This is what Trevoh did and I’m more than happy to have him in the squad and happy about how he managed to make his way through to first team football on this level. He joined the academy at eight years old, and this is simply fantastic.”

Chalobah will look to make a mark again when Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

