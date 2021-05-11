Pep Guardiola says this has been the "hardest one" so far after he won his third Premier League title with Manchester City.

Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester on Tuesday saw City crowned champions again under Guardiola, following up their successes in 2018 and 2019.

After finishing 10 points behind Liverpool last season, they seemed off the pace in late November as they were 13th in the table with 12 points from eight games.

But a 15-match winning run helped them surge into contention and they have been leading the way for the last few months.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other," said Guardiola, whose side won the Carabao Cup last month and are also in the Champions League final against Chelsea.

"This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable.

"It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient."

City are only the third side to win the Premier League title after being as many as eight points off the top at Christmas.

They are 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester United with three games of the season left to play.

"At the start of every season, the Premier League is the most important title for us," added Guardiola.

"This is the one where you have to be there every three days, playing all your rivals home and away. Only by being the very best, week in week out, can you win this competition. It is a huge success."

Guardiola dedicated the triumph to the club’s fans and City legend Colin Bell, who died in January.

City captain Fernandinho described the Premier League as the toughest in the world and said: "We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too.

"Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home."

