Renuka Odedra takes a look back at some notable Premier League captains from recent years.

You’ve probably seen it by now, the gif that shows a surprised-looking Bruno Fernandes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced in yesterday’s Champions League press conference “the captain sits next to me, Bruno will captain the team tomorrow”.

Harry Maguire's absence from the squad through injury offered an opportunity for another player to step up, and Solskjaer chose the Portuguese midfielder to take on the responsibility.

When Fernandes was asked how it feels to be the captain for the game, he said:

I was not expecting this. Of course, for me it’s an honour to be captain first of all for my teammates and being captain of Manchester United is an important achievement for me. I think the captain is everyone, the captain is the leader, the leadership is different in every player.

THE ROLE OF A CAPTAIN

When you think about the captain in any sport, you think about the person in the dressing room with the right characteristics to be one. They’ve got to be a leader, vocal, unafraid of taking stick for the team, and unafraid of handing it out too. It all sounds cliché and we’ve heard pundits on television use those clichés on many occasions.

There’s also the preconception in football that captains should be defenders or goalkeepers. Maybe because those positions require the qualities of leader; they are often boisterous but level-headed at the same time. Solskjaer uses the phrase ‘captain material’ on the club's website and, in many ways, suitability for the role does boil down to a player’s character on and off the pitch.

It would be interesting to see if Fernandes can keep hold of the captaincy and become an influential leader in the side.

That all remains to be seen but the Premier League have had their fair share of memorable captains.

Great premier league captains

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

It’s amazing that Gerrard never won the Premier League with Liverpool, he came oh so close that one season, but they let it slip. Captaining the Reds for 18 seasons is some feat, though, and he falls into the category of an era where players partially built their reputations on loyalty.

John Terry (Chelsea)

You either love him or loathe him - Terry is a little bit like Marmite. His actions off the pitch have blighted him for some – but there’s no denying he was a great captain. Terry was the spine of a backline during the Mourinho era that was a standard-bearer.

Wes Morgan (Leicester City)

Wes Morgan has to be on the list for leading Leicester City during their 2015/16 season and to a maiden Premier League title. Captain Morgan surpassed all expectations at the age of 32 to play every minute of the 38 matches that season. If that doesn’t make a great captain – what does?

Wes Morgan and Manager/Head Coach of Leicester City Claudio Ranieri lift the Premier League Trophy Image credit: Getty Images

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

Although Kompany had a tough time with injuries during his time at the club it was clear the impact he did have on the team, especially when he didn’t play. Visibly vocal on the pitch, he presented as a captain who was approachable but wouldn’t be afraid to have a stern word if needs be.

Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United)

The last time Manchester United lifted the Premier League trophy, Vidic captained the side. He was someone you feared as the opposition and as a team-mate wanted to stand beside in a wall – because he got his head to and on everything. His fearsome attitude to defending set the tone for an exceptional United team.

