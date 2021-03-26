Willian has admitted that his time at Arsenal has coincided with the worst form of his career after an underwhelming start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has struggled to recreate his best form for the Gunners since moving to north London from city rivals Chelsea, with Mikel Arteta's side also suffering a terrible run in autumn which has left them rooted in mid-table.

The veteran playmaker has acknowledged that his performances during the slump were not up to the required standard and that was expected.

The Emirates FA Cup Opinion: Arsenal must include Willian, Pepe and lacklustre stars in January clearout 23/01/2021 AT 17:40

"It really was a very difficult start, apart from that first game against Fulham, where I had a good performance, I managed to make a good game," he told ESPN.

"Even after that game there were some games that we won, I even had a good game, but then we ended up getting a bad streak.

"I also got a bad streak and I think my worst professional time to date, since I went up at Corinthians and was sold to Ukraine, then I arrived at Chelsea, without a doubt.

"This phase that passed now was the worst time that I think I lived as a professional.

'Completely unacceptable' - Arteta savages Arsenal for first-half display

"Of course, when you live in a difficult moment, you get really upset and try to find solutions, a way to improve, try to help the team."

Willian is yet to find the target in an Arsenal shirt but has provided some vital assists in recent weeks and has credited hard work on the training ground with his upturn in form.

He said: "That's what I've been doing all this time, I never stopped training, to work, to dedicate myself as much as possible.

"It took a little while to leave, but lately in the last games I've been playing well again, standing out with assists, playing well.

"So I'm happy to be back to find my good football."

Premier League Tony Adams slams Arsenal's 'lazy' Willian signing 20/12/2020 AT 16:25