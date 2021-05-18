Theo Walcott has agreed a two-year deal to stay with Southampton after his loan expires this summer.

The 32-year-old, who started his career with Saints, has been on loan from Everton this season.

His contract with the Toffees runs out at the end of the season and he will make the move back to Southampton on a permanent basis.

"I’m not sure I can properly express how happy I am about this," said Walcott, who has scored three times in 22 appearances this season.

"Southampton is a club that means so much to me, and it has been incredibly special for me to have spent this season back at St Mary’s. But to now have the opportunity to return for a further two years means such a great deal to me, both personally and professionally.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the club, my team-mates and the fans for making me feel so welcome back here, and I can’t wait to continue pulling on the shirt in the next couple of seasons. Hopefully in that time we can make a few more special memories too.

"I would also like to say thank you to everyone at Everton, who have been so good to me throughout my time with the club, and I wish them every success in the future."

Walcott came through the Southampton academy before leaving in 2006 to join Arsenal.

He spent 12 years with the Gunners, earning 47 England caps, before joining Everton in 2018.

