Jurgen Klopp is well aware of Liverpool’s title rivals’ summer spending, and hinted the Reds could still be active in the transfer window.

Manchester City and Manchester United have made high-profile signings, while Chelsea are being heavily linked with a move for Romelu Lukaku.

The Reds have added defender Ibrahima Konate to their ranks, while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have returned from long-term injuries to boost the squad.

Klopp says he is content with the squad he has at his disposal, but has not ruled out fresh faces arriving in the final weeks of the transfer window.

"I am very happy with the squad, but it doesn't mean that we don't look at the market,” Klopp said following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. "But as long as nothing happens, I am more than happy with the squad I have. I am more than happy with the players I have.

We have so many things that you cannot sign. You cannot sign our counter-pressing, you cannot sign our atmosphere that we create in the stadium, you cannot sign Anfield, you cannot sign our anthem.

"You cannot sign a lot of things and that's what we have to use. There are other approaches out there, obviously, and we have influence on that. Our situation is like it is.

"We have a big squad and there might be something happening until the end of the transfer window, but I cannot say anything about that at the moment."

Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer and there is a feeling that the club need to replace the Dutchman, while there has been talk of a new forward being brought in to provide competition up top.

