Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down talk of any problems with forward Sadio Mane.

Mane started the 4-2 win over Manchester United from the bench, coming on as a second-half substitute.

At the final whistle, Klopp went on to the pitch to celebrate with his players. His attempt to congratulate Mane with a handshake was brushed off by the forward who waved away his manager.

Premier League Liverpool keep Champions League hopes alive with win at United 4 HOURS AGO

Asked if there is any issue between himself and Mane, Klopp said: "No, there's no problem.

Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota.

“The boys are used to me explaining things, but there was no time for that. It is all fine."

Liverpool are in a desperate hunt for Champions League qualification.

That hunger was on display at Old Trafford, as they harried and hassled their opponents, who admittedly can point to fatigue after playing two days previous.

After falling behind, Liverpool produced a stirring fightback and a goal from Diogo Jota and two from Roberto Firmino put the Reds in control.

Marcus Rashford set up a tense final 30 minutes when cutting Liverpool’s lead, but Mohamed Salah’s breakaway goal sealed the three points.

With three games remaining, and Chelsea and Leicester still to face each other, the Reds have their destiny in their own hands.

The win was Liverpool’s first at Old Trafford under Klopp, and in the circumstances he was delighted with the timing.

"Since I’ve been at Liverpool, it was our first win at Old Trafford,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Good timing I think we can say.

We needed it. We fought hard for it and we deserved it."

With three games remaining in the season, Klopp knows victories over West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace will secure their place in the top four.

"We are still in the game, in the race,” Klopp said “That is all we could have done tonight. It is a very intense period now.

“We have three games in a week and it will be tough. We have to recover quickly and go again.”

Premier League Liverpool bus blocked en route to Old Trafford as United fans protest again 5 HOURS AGO