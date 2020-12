Football

'There's no title race after 15 games' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses title talk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down his side's title hopes after Marcus Rashford's late winner helped Manchester United to a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Tuesday. In their last match of 2020, Rashford's goal propelled United up to second in the Premier League, just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

