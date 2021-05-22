Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara says it has taken him time to adapt to Premier League football as his first season in England draws to a close.

Thiago joined the Premier League champions from Bayern Munich for £20m last September and the Spaniard has faced criticism for some of his performances in his first season in a new league.

The 30-year-old says he has had to develop a better understanding of the English game and its intensity across the season.

"At the beginning, I was surprised by the rhythm of the game and the long balls," he told Sky Sports

"Here, some teams have a lot of appreciation for how long balls can create big chances for them very quickly. And on the same point, the faster you put the ball in front, the faster it comes back.

"Throw-ins, corner kicks, goal kicks… everything happens at more speed here and you have to adapt to that.

"When there is a situation where you think you can breathe, the ball is already in play again."

He added: "I was at Bayern for seven years. In the end, it takes time. It's not just about studying team-mates from outside. When you are in training with them, you see their skills and their defects as well.

"You play with all of that and that's why football is a beautiful sport in a collective way, because you can also become better using the better skills of your team-mates."

Thiago insists he is not only at Liverpool to win trophies but to also develop as a player.

"For me, the experience I've had here is my trophy this year," he said.

"To join this team, to train with these players every day, to join the league, to visit many new stadiums and play against great teams… I think those feelings are so important."

