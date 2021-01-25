Thomas Tuchel could be set for a tense reunion with Thiago Silva if the Brazilian’s comments made following his PSG sacking in December are anything to go by.

Tuchel was dismissed on Christmas Eve, one day after PSG’s 4-0 win over Strasbourg. Tuchel, who arrived at the Parc des Princes in 2018, won Ligue 1 twice, a Coupe de France and a Coupe de la Ligue during his time in Paris.

But Chelsea’s Silva, who played under Tuchel before his departure last summer, hinted at a frosty relationship between the two.

"It's difficult but it was predictable that this was going to happen," Silva told RMC Sport in December.

Not now, but being inside, we knew there were situations that had to be changed. In my opinion, [PSG sporting director] Leonardo took the situation in hand, he made his choice.

He added: "We do not know if it was good. It was not at all for Tuchel and his staff, especially after the match. This change was not planned at this time."

Since Silva’s arrival to Chelsea in August, he has been at the heart of their defence under Lampard.

On Monday afternoon he took to social media to thank the 47-year-old, calling him a “legend”.

“I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived,” he wrote on Twitter.

“As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years!! Thank you very much for everything legend.”

