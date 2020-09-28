Thiago Silva revealed he got some divine intervention when deciding whether to join Chelsea, who the Brazilian believes are the "best in England".
The veteran centre-back completed a free transfer to Chelsea earlier this month after eight trophy-laden years at Paris Saint-Germain, and was immediately given the captain's armband for his Premier League debut against West Brom at the weekend.
However, Silva's error lead to West Brom's second goal as Chelsea struggled to a 3-3 draw at the Hawthorns, with life in England not proving easy initially. Silva, though, insists he is in the right place.
“In truth, when I knew that things were finished with PSG, I had always hoped for something great," Silva told France Football. "At the beginning, we were scared that my age would be a strain and that club representatives would have negative prejudices.
It is very difficult to bounce back when you are past the age of 33 or 34. But I wanted to be believe, I prayed to God to find me a project that matched my ambitions. God listened to me because Chelsea are the best in England.