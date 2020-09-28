Liverpool's new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara will miss their next two games, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

The Spaniard, who came from Bayern Munich earlier this month and made his debut against Chelsea last week, was left out of the squad for his team’s match against Arsenal on Monday night. The club’s website put the absence down to a “minor fitness issue.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory, Klopp said: "After the international break he will be fine, for sure."

He added: “That’s the situation in the moment. He is not fit enough to be involved today, but that’s it."

Though it remains to be seen whether Thiago will be fit to play for his country during the international break, the earliest he could play for Liverpool would be the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on October 17.

With additional reporting by Reuters.

